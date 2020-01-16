Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAL, HLF, DCPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 36,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 4,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 475,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: DCPH) options are showing a volume of 3,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 315,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of DCPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of DCPH. Below is a chart showing DCPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

