Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAL, GOOG, EBAY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 599,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 60.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 62.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 27,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 12,997 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1425 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1425 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 70,967 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

