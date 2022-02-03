Notable Thursday Option Activity: AA, TBK, DVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total volume of 41,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Triumph Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBK) options are showing a volume of 1,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of TBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TBK. Below is a chart showing TBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dynavax Technologies Corp (Symbol: DVAX) saw options trading volume of 10,427 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of DVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of DVAX. Below is a chart showing DVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
