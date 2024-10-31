Notable open interest changes for October 31st

Wednesday’s total option volume of 47.5 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.86 million calls and 4.69 million puts. Super Micro (SMCI), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Robinhood (HOOD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 51k Robinhood (HOOD) 11/1 weekly 33 calls, 48k Robinhood (HOOD) 11/1 weekly 34 calls, 35k Coinbase (COIN) Nov-24 215 calls, 35k Coinbase (COIN) Nov-24 215.01 puts and 34k American Airlines (AAL) Mar-25 13 puts.

