News & Insights

Stocks
AMD

Notable open interest changes for October 31st

October 31, 2024 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wednesday’s total option volume of 47.5 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.86 million calls and 4.69 million puts. Super Micro (SMCI), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Robinhood (HOOD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 51k Robinhood (HOOD) 11/1 weekly 33 calls, 48k Robinhood (HOOD) 11/1 weekly 34 calls, 35k Coinbase (COIN) Nov-24 215 calls, 35k Coinbase (COIN) Nov-24 215.01 puts and 34k American Airlines (AAL) Mar-25 13 puts.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
HOOD
NVDA
SMCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.