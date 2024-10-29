Notable open interest changes for October 29th

Monday’s total option volume of 40.6 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.66 million calls and 5.87 million puts. Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF (FLG), NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA) and Ford (F) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 35k American Airlines (AAL) 11/29 weekly 14 calls, 34k Nu Holdings (NU) Dec-24 17 calls, 34k Nu Holdings (NU) Dec-24 12 puts, 33k Nu Holdings (NU) Dec-24 14 puts and 33k Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF (FLG) Jan-25 2.5 (nonstd FLG1) puts.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.