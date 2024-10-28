Notable open interest changes for October 28th

Friday’s total option volume of 54.3 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.98 million calls and 5.16 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Intel (INTC) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 150k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/1 weekly 155 calls, 92k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/1 weekly 147 calls, 43k Intel (INTC) 12/6 weekly 23 calls, 43k Intel (INTC) 12/6 weekly 23 puts and 40k Avantor (AVTR) Nov-24 20.5 puts.

