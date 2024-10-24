Notable open interest changes for October 24th

Wednesday’s total option volume of 49.8 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.84 million calls and 5.02 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 41k Apple (AAPL) Feb-25 265 calls, 32k Tal Education Group (TAL) Feb-25 8 puts, 30k Thoughtworks (TWKS) Dec-24 4 puts, 29k Innoviz (INVZ) Jan-25 1 calls and 25k Lucid Group (LCID) Jan-26 2 puts.

