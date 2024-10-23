Notable open interest changes for October 23rd

Tuesday’s total option volume of 41.1 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.56 million calls and 4.96 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and AT&T (T) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 100k Archer Aviation (ACHR) Jan-25 4 calls, 48k Kinder Morgan (KMI) 10/24 weekly 22.3 calls, 43k Lucid Group (LCID) Dec-24 2 puts, 35k Pfizer (PFE) 11/20 weekly 27.01 calls and 35k Pfizer (PFE) 11/20 weekly 27.01 puts.
