Notable open interest changes for October 22nd

Monday’s total option volume of 42.5 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.88 million calls and 5.79 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Centene (CNC), Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 126k Centene (CNC) Dec-24 60 puts, 104k Centene (CNC) Dec-24 65 calls, 65k Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Jan-25 17 calls, 52k Kraft Heinz (KHC) 10/25 weekly 37 calls and 32k NVIDIA (NVDA) 10/25 weekly 150 calls.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.