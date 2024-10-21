Notable open interest changes for October 21st

Friday’s total option volume of 51.0 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 7.40 million calls and 6.12 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 110k NVIDIA (NVDA) 10/25 weekly 142 calls, 93k NVIDIA (NVDA) 10/25 weekly 148 calls, 37k JetBlue (JBLU) 10/25 weekly 8 calls, 36k Energy Transfer (ET) Nov-24 17 calls and 35k Lucid Group (LCID) Feb-25 2 puts.

