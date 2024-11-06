Notable open interest changes for November 6th

Tuesday’s total option volume of 45.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.78 million calls and 5.47 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Trump Media (DJT), Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Super Micro (SMCI) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 38k Coinbase (COIN) Feb-25 185.01 puts, 38k Coinbase (COIN) Feb-25 185 calls, 30k Pfizer (PFE) Dec-24 28 calls, 30k Pfizer (PFE) Dec-24 28 puts and 29k SoFi Technologies (SOFI) 11/8 weekly 12 calls.

