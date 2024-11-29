Notable open interest changes for November 29th

Wednesday’s total option volume of 46.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.67 million calls and 4.20 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Tesla (TSLA) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 15 calls, 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 15 puts, 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 16 calls, 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 16 puts and 26k Archer Aviation (ACHR) Jan-25 8 calls.

