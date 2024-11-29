Notable open interest changes for November 29th

Wednesday’s total option volume of 46.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 4.67 million calls and 4.20 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), Tesla (TSLA) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 15 calls, 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 15 puts, 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 16 calls, 30k Barrick Gold (GOLD) 11/29 weekly 16 puts and 26k Archer Aviation (ACHR) Jan-25 8 calls.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GOLD:
- Barrick Gold Celebrates Court Dismissal of Claims
- Barrick Gold Faces Employee Arrests in Mali Dispute
- Barrick confirms arrest of four employees, committed to amicable Mali settlement
- Four Barrick Gold staff detained in Mali, Reuters reports
- Gold Royalty price target lowered to $2.25 from $2.50 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.