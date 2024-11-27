Notable open interest changes for November 27th

Tuesday’s total option volume of 47.6 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.73 million calls and 4.45 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Intel (INTC), MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Apple (AAPL) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 96k NVIDIA (NVDA) 12/6 weekly 141 calls, 64k American Airlines (AAL) Dec-24 15.5 calls, 51k NVIDIA (NVDA) 12/6 weekly 150 calls, 45k NVIDIA (NVDA) 12/6 weekly 152.5 calls and 41k Amazon (AMZN) 11/29 weekly 212.5 calls.

