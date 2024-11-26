News & Insights

Stocks

Notable open interest changes for November 26th

November 26, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Monday’s total option volume of 57.1 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 7.40 million calls and 5.74 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Super Micro (SMCI), Tesla (TSLA) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 53k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 141 calls, 43k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 144 calls, 40k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 140 calls, 35k Marathon Patent Group (MARA) 12/5 weekly 27.8 puts and 35k Marathon Patent Group (MARA) 12/5 weekly 27.8 calls.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MARA
NVDA
SMCI
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.