Notable open interest changes for November 26th

Monday’s total option volume of 57.1 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 7.40 million calls and 5.74 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Super Micro (SMCI), Tesla (TSLA) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 53k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 141 calls, 43k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 144 calls, 40k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 140 calls, 35k Marathon Patent Group (MARA) 12/5 weekly 27.8 puts and 35k Marathon Patent Group (MARA) 12/5 weekly 27.8 calls.

