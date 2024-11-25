Notable open interest changes for November 25th

Friday’s total option volume of 59.0 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 7.27 million calls and 5.45 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Apache (APA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 108k Apache (APA) 1/3 weekly 22 puts, 85k Apache (APA) 1/3 weekly 23.5 calls, 60k Reddit Inc (RDDT) Jan-27 220 calls, 60k Reddit Inc (RDDT) Jan-27 115 puts and 53k NVIDIA (NVDA) 11/29 weekly 155 calls.

