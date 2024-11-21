News & Insights

Stocks

Notable open interest changes for November 21st

November 21, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wednesday’s total option volume of 46.4 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.12 million calls and 7.40 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Target (TGT) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 66k Intel (INTC) Jan-25 24 calls, 66k Intel (INTC) Jan-25 24 puts, 50k E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/29 weekly 125 calls, 50k E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/29 weekly 140 calls and 42k E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/22 weekly 125 calls.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELF
MSTR
NVDA
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.