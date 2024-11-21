Notable open interest changes for November 21st

Wednesday’s total option volume of 46.4 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.12 million calls and 7.40 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Target (TGT) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 66k Intel (INTC) Jan-25 24 calls, 66k Intel (INTC) Jan-25 24 puts, 50k E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/29 weekly 125 calls, 50k E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/29 weekly 140 calls and 42k E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) 11/22 weekly 125 calls.
