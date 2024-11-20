Notable open interest changes for November 20th

Tuesday’s total option volume of 47.4 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.48 million calls and 5.54 million puts. SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ), NVIDIA (NVDA), Super Micro (SMCI) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 80k SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) Jan-26 5 puts, 70k SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) Jan-25 2.5 puts, 48k SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) Jun-25 1.5 puts, 43k SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) Jan-25 2 puts and 41k SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. (SAVEQ) Jan-26 2.5 puts.

