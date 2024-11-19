Notable open interest changes for November 19th

Monday’s total option volume of 47.5 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 8.19 million calls and 5.84 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Super Micro (SMCI) and Apple (AAPL) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 50k Nikola (NKLA) 12/6 weekly 2 puts, 50k Plug Power (PLUG) Dec-24 2 calls, 50k Plug Power (PLUG) Dec-24 2 puts, 43k Plug Power (PLUG) Dec-24 1.5 puts and 40k Tesla (TSLA) 12/13 weekly 370 calls.

