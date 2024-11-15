Notable open interest changes for November 15th

Thursday’s total option volume of 60.5 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.86 million calls and 3.61 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Super Micro (SMCI) and Apple (AAPL) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 90k NVIDIA (NVDA) Nov-24 148.5 calls, 90k NVIDIA (NVDA) Nov-24 148.5 puts, 55k NVIDIA (NVDA) Nov-24 135 calls, 34k NVIDIA (NVDA) Jan-25 135 puts and 34k NVIDIA (NVDA) Jan-25 135 calls.

