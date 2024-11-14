Notable open interest changes for November 14th

Wednesday’s total option volume of 56.7 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.29 million calls and 4.45 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Cisco (CSCO) and JD.com (JD) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 35k NVIDIA (NVDA) Feb-25 150 calls, 35k NVIDIA (NVDA) Feb-25 150 puts, 32k Pfizer (PFE) Jan-25 25 puts, 32k Pfizer (PFE) Jan-25 25 calls and 31k JD.com (JD) 11/22 weekly 38.5 calls.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.