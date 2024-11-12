Notable open interest changes for November 12th

Monday’s total option volume of 56.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 8.10 million calls and 5.39 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), FuelCell (FCEL) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 47k Pfizer (PFE) Dec-24 24 puts, 46k Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 11/29 weekly 4.5 puts, 40k NVIDIA (NVDA) Nov-24 155 calls, 30k MicroStrategy (MSTR) Nov-24 330 calls and 29k Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Nov-24 65 calls.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.