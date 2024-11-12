News & Insights

Stocks

Notable open interest changes for November 12th

November 12, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Monday’s total option volume of 56.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 8.10 million calls and 5.39 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), FuelCell (FCEL) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 47k Pfizer (PFE) Dec-24 24 puts, 46k Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 11/29 weekly 4.5 puts, 40k NVIDIA (NVDA) Nov-24 155 calls, 30k MicroStrategy (MSTR) Nov-24 330 calls and 29k Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Nov-24 65 calls.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVDA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCEL
NVDA
PLTR
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.