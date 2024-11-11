Notable open interest changes for November 11th

Friday’s total option volume of 62.4 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.48 million calls and 6.27 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 44k Archer Aviation (ACHR) Jan-25 4.5 calls, 44k Tesla (TSLA) Feb-25 290 calls, 36k Tesla (TSLA) Nov-24 340 calls, 35k Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Jan-25 12.5 puts and 33k Tesla (TSLA) Nov-24 375 calls.
