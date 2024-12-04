Notable open interest changes for December 4th

Tuesday’s total option volume of 41.8 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.54 million calls and 4.36 million puts. NVIDIA (NVDA), Intel (INTC), Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and Super Micro (SMCI) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 75k Taiwan Semi (TSM) Feb-25 180 calls, 52k American Airlines (AAL) Sep-25 20 calls, 37k NVIDIA (NVDA) Feb-25 150 calls, 37k NVIDIA (NVDA) Feb-25 150 puts and 32k Intel (INTC) 12/27 weekly 27 calls.

