News & Insights

Stocks

Notable open interest changes for December 3rd

December 03, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Monday’s total option volume of 47.5 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 6.55 million calls and 5.72 million puts. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), NVIDIA (NVDA), Super Micro (SMCI) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 41k Imperial Oil (IMO) Dec-24 76.8 calls, 41k Imperial Oil (IMO) Dec-24 76.8 puts, 39k Tesla (TSLA) Dec-24 60 puts, 33k ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dec-24 19.16 puts and 28k ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Jan-25 11.66 puts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ZIM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SMCI
TSLA
ZIM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.