Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, GATX, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 25,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 3,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) saw options trading volume of 1,006 contracts, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 2,809 contracts, representing approximately 280,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, GATX options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

