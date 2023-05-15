Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, DDOG, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 24,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 37,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 6,540 contracts, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, DDOG options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.