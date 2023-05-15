Notable Monday Option Activity: ZS, DDOG, SPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 24,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 37,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) saw options trading volume of 6,540 contracts, representing approximately 654,000 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZS options, DDOG options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best Closed End Funds
CHKP Price Target
NTCO Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.