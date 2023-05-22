News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: ZNTL, GOOG, MQ

May 22, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ZNTL), where a total of 10,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.4% of ZNTL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 841,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of ZNTL. Below is a chart showing ZNTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 326,685 contracts, representing approximately 32.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 26,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) options are showing a volume of 55,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.2% of MQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 52,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of MQ. Below is a chart showing MQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

