Notable Monday Option Activity: ZM, DVN, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 20,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 35,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,200 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 76,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 12,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

