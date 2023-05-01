Notable Monday Option Activity: ZG, DLB, PCG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 1,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 167,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) saw options trading volume of 1,471 contracts, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of DLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares of DLB. Below is a chart showing DLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 75,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 30,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

