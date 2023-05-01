Notable Monday Option Activity: ZG, DLB, PCG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 1,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 167,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) saw options trading volume of 1,471 contracts, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of DLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,700 underlying shares of DLB. Below is a chart showing DLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 75,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 30,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZG options, DLB options, or PCG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stock RSI
QVMM Videos
Moderna Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.