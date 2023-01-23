Notable Monday Option Activity: WYNN, DHI, LCID

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 15,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 13,276 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,800 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 157,356 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 20,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, DHI options, or LCID options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

