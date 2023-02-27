Notable Monday Option Activity: WSO, ABBV, BMRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO), where a total of 1,567 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 25,124 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 5,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
