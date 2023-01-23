Notable Monday Option Activity: WMB, SIG, POST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), where a total volume of 27,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 852,600 underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 2,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 284,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 583,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) saw options trading volume of 1,737 contracts, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,000 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMB options, SIG options, or POST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.