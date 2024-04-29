Notable Monday Option Activity: WM, WING, CBRE

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 1,913 contracts, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 448,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,800 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) saw options trading volume of 6,197 contracts, representing approximately 619,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,600 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
