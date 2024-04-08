News & Insights

Markets
WDFC

Notable Monday Option Activity: WDFC, FSLY, MP

April 08, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total of 723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 121,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 18,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 20,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDFC options, FSLY options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CKPT Options Chain
 LACQU Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of OEG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDFC
FSLY
MP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.