Notable Monday Option Activity: WDFC, FSLY, MP

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 18,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 20,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
