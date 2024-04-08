Notable Monday Option Activity: WDFC, FSLY, MP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), where a total of 723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 121,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,400 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) saw options trading volume of 18,565 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 20,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 5,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,400 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDFC options, FSLY options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.