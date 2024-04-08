News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, RKT, FOUR

April 08, 2024 — 03:46 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 28,938 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 10,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,500 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 7,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

