Notable Monday Option Activity: WDC, RKT, FOUR

Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 10,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 4,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,500 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) options are showing a volume of 7,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 737,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of FOUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of FOUR. Below is a chart showing FOUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
