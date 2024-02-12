Notable Monday Option Activity: WCC, MAT, CART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total volume of 3,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 312,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 34,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.5% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) options are showing a volume of 24,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WCC options, MAT options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: WHR MACD
TECL Historical Stock Prices
ICN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.