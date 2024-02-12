Notable Monday Option Activity: WCC, MAT, CART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total volume of 3,129 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 312,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.6% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 307,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 34,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.5% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,700 underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) options are showing a volume of 24,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

