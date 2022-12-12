Notable Monday Option Activity: WBD, AVGO, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 278,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 140,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 18,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 187,643 contracts, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 14,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, AVGO options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
