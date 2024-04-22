News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: W, QRVO, FSLR

April 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 17,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 4,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,300 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,383 contracts, representing approximately 938,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

