Notable Monday Option Activity: W, QRVO, FSLR

Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 4,542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,300 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 9,383 contracts, representing approximately 938,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
