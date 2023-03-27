Notable Monday Option Activity: W, DVN, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 23,143 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 49,636 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 2,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

