Notable Monday Option Activity: V, YOU, TNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 33,153 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) saw options trading volume of 5,857 contracts, representing approximately 585,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.75 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,100 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) options are showing a volume of 2,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 206,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 460,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

