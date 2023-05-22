Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, SNOW, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 17,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 23,302 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 18,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, SNOW options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of QVCC
Kellogg DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.