Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, SNOW, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 17,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 23,302 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 18,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 348,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, SNOW options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

