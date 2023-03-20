Markets
UBER

Notable Monday Option Activity: UBER, GM, SNOW

March 20, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 95,721 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 24,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 65,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 27,182 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

