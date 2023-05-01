Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, TMDX, SMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 15,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 6,252 contracts, representing approximately 625,200 underlying shares or approximately 107.8% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 580,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And NuScale Power Corp (Symbol: SMR) options are showing a volume of 4,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 408,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,400 underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, TMDX options, or SMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
