TTWO

Notable Monday Option Activity: TTWO, FOR, NOW

May 22, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 12,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Forestar Group Inc (Symbol: FOR) saw options trading volume of 803 contracts, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares or approximately 54% of FOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 148,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of FOR. Below is a chart showing FOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, FOR options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.



