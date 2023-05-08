Notable Monday Option Activity: TSN, QCOM, RCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 44,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 180.1% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 7,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,966 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 12, 2023, with 8,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 23,515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSN options, QCOM options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

