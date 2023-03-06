Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, MRVL, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 127.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 82,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 66,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 34,419 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, MRVL options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
LTD Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BHVN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.