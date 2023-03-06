Notable Monday Option Activity: TSLA, MRVL, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.3 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 127.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 82,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 66,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 34,419 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

