Notable Monday Option Activity: TRTN, W, GFF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total of 3,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 461,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 26,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 3,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRTN options, W options, or GFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Ten Best ETF Performers
FRC YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMHC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.