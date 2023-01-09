Notable Monday Option Activity: TRTN, W, GFF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total of 3,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 461,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 26,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,400 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 3,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

