Notable Monday Option Activity: TRN, LNG, SGFY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN), where a total of 1,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 346,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,600 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY) saw options trading volume of 6,533 contracts, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,700 underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TRN options, LNG options, or SGFY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.