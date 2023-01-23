Notable Monday Option Activity: TRN, LNG, SGFY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN), where a total of 1,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of TRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 346,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of TRN. Below is a chart showing TRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 11,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,600 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signify Health Inc (Symbol: SGFY) saw options trading volume of 6,533 contracts, representing approximately 653,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of SGFY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,700 underlying shares of SGFY. Below is a chart showing SGFY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TRN options, LNG options, or SGFY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MVIS market cap history
Institutional Holders of ROLA
FEIM Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.