Notable Monday Option Activity: TMO, ETSY, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 6,888 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 688,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,200 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 15,902 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,900 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 14,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

