Notable Monday Option Activity: THO, DV, SIRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), where a total of 2,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 298,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 469,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 6,885 contracts, representing approximately 688,500 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,000 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 71,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

